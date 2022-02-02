MUST READ: What’s the point of gaining a victory that is questioned by everyone, questions Shamita Shetty on Tejasswi Prakash’s VICTORY on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Time and again, the Sharara girl, Shamita Shetty has spoken about trying to find her own identity away from sister Shilpa Shetty.

(Also Read: WOAH: "Shame on you, Tejasswi Prakash” – Shamita Shetty LASHES OUT at her, calls her INSECURE and JEALOUS!)

In the finale, the elder sister came to cheer her up and called herself ‘Shamita’s sister’. Getting emotional about the same, Shamita said, “It was really sweet of her and she said it in the video message too. It definitely brought tears to my eyes. She knows how difficult it has been for me to constantly prove myself. I wanted people to know I am different and they should see me in a different light. And I am so happy that after the show, they have liked me for the real me. They were able to connect with me which is a good thing.”

On Sunday, Bigg Boss 15 aired its finale episode, with Tejasswi Prakash taking home the trophy, while Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up. Shamita Shetty, who was touted to be in the top two, ended her journey in the fourth place. Calling it a tiring journey, the Bollywood actor said that she saw a number of ups and downs in her six-month Bigg Boss journey (including Bigg Boss OTT).

As rightly hinted by Shamita, Tejasswi Prakash’s win has been questioned by many fans, some even alleging that she was a ‘fixed winner’ given she will now star in Naagin 6. Reacting to the same, the actor said, “I definitely believe that Pratik should have won as his game was much better. Be it in tasks or taking stands, he did everything with utmost honesty. In comparison, he really deserved to be the winner.”

Many celebrities pointed out how the cheers were louder for Pratik when he reached the top 2 compared to the winner announcement. Agreeing to it, Shamita said that she shouted the loudest when Pratik’s name was called out. “On the other hand, it was pin-drop silence when Tejasswi’s hand came up. I think that just says it all,” she added.

Sharing that she is now done with ‘reality shows’, Shamita further said, “What’s the point as I don’t win and end up only in the top five. And then you are out there competing with TV actors, who have an immense fan following. However, I must add that the love and appreciation I am receiving from fans, even the press, is just so beautiful. I am completely touched. I really feel what’s the point of gaining a victory that is questioned by everyone. I would rather get all the love. It’s a win in another way.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: OMG: Shamita Shetty aaj Shamita Kundrra ho gayi – says Rakhi Sawant!)

CREDIT: Indian Express