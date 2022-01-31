Must Read! This is what TV host and Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels about multi-tasking in television

MUMBAI: From being a screenwriter to lyricist to programme producer, TV anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa enjoys every bit of his work. While talking about multitasking, Limbachiyaa says, “I enjoy every bit of my diverse professional stints. Dabbling into different avatars keeps me on my toes and all upbeat.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Dey enters the house

In life, I have always set realistic goals and that’s more the reason that I’m able to perform to the best of my ability,” says the writer of reality shows Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live.

“At times, when you are writing for others it does get difficult to make actors or anchors project your writing — the way you visualise it. But, when you yourself have to face the camera and pitch that act you very well know what is the writer’s mind! Jo ek time pe sikhate thhe woh sab khud kar ke maza toh ayega hi, (laughs),” he says.

He further added, “Being a writer, my aim has always been to encourage people sitting home, struggling in their daily lives, that if this certain person can reach on a platform like this then why can’t they! So, those tales are shared to motivate many like them to never give up in life instead of making viewers depressed or gaining TRP.”

Currently, lyricist of film Malang’s title track and dialogue writer of biopic PM Narendra Modi, Limbachiyaa is seen hosting another reality show “Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan” with his better half and comic artist Bharti Singh.

