Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”

MUMBAI: Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in ongoing legal challenges. Following the resolution of a lawsuit with his ex-partner Cassie (Casandra Ventura), new allegations have surfaced, accusing Diddy of drugging, and sexually assaulting a woman in 1991, and purportedly recording the incident.

Reportedly, the case was filed at Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. The charges are filed by a woman who identifies by Joi Dickerson-Neal.

On November 24, Diddy was faced with fresh claims that had a striking resemblance to the severe charges leveled by his long-term ex-partner, R&B singer Cassie.

As per the lawsuit, following a dinner date at Wells Restaurant in Harlem, Combs allegedly sexually assaulted Joi Dickerson-Neal, a former Syracuse University student.

However a representative for Diddy's team quickly refuted these claims, calling them a 'money grab.'

The legal action involves not only accusations of sexual assault but also claims that the artist allegedly drugged which left her in a state where she ‘couldn't stand or walk independently’.

According to the lawsuit, he drove the alleged victim to a recording studio where she was unable to get out of the car and then brought her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

Combs secretly recorded the assault, according to the lawsuit, and days after the incident, the victim's friend claimed to have seen the recording.

The woman went on the claim that, when asked about how many people have watched the video, her friend told ‘everyone’.

The lawyer of Dickerson-Neal in a complaint said "The sexual assault, and public exposure of it, caused her to suffer overwhelming feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, violation, and constant apprehension about who all viewed it,”

The filing further reads “Still today, Ms. Dickerson continues to work on her emotional health, economic recovery and finishing her college degree. Seeking accountability from Combs under the law is one more step in that journey”.

The action was brought just before the deadline set under the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) in New York. This rule permitted adult survivors of sexual assault to sue the culprits for a year regardless of when the crime occurred.

