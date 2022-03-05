Must read! This is why Sourabh Raaj Jain was not present at Ashnoor Kaur's birthday

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in Patiala Babes on television, has made a transition over to OTT. Sourabh had a special appearance in ZEE5's Qubool Hai, after which he went on to sign the titular role in a web series around a bra fitter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 15:01
MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in Patiala Babes on television, has made a transition over to OTT.  Sourabh had a special appearance in ZEE5's Qubool Hai, after which he went on to sign the titular role in a web series around a bra fitter. With a packed schedule, Sourabh has flown off to Dubai to shoot a music video opposite Shweta Tiwari. The music video is said to have a melodious track.

While he is busy working in the envious sunny sands of Dubai, his good friend Ashnoor Kaur is going to miss him on an important event of her life. The duo, who shared screen-space in Patiala Babes, are great friends off-screen. The two share an absolutely adorable bond and are quite fond of one another.

Sourabh, who has attended Ashnoor's birthday in the past, will be absent from her big day this year. Acknowledging the same, Ashnoor left a message for her 'Billee' on his latest Instagram upload. She commented, "Wohhooo You’ll be terribly missed on my birthday But ENJOYYY Billiieeee."

Have a look.

Sourabh has been popular on the small screen for playing mythological characters. His most celebrated role is of Lord Shri Krishna in Mahabharat. However, the actor never misses a chance to show his versatility with shows like Khatron ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, young TV diva Ashnoor Kaur has turned 18 today. The actress rang in her birthday with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra, bestie Jannat Zubair, and a few others from the young squad of TV including Siddharth Nigam, twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi, and Palak Sidhwani.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

Sourabh Raaj Jain Ashnoor Kaur Patiala Babes
