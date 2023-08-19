Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?

Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was rumoured to have been considered for Bigg Boss 14 but then did not make it. Now, whisper has it that Sakshi, who is also a singer, is in contention for Bigg Boss 17, which will start soon.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 22:44
Sakshi

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was rumoured to have been considered for Bigg Boss 14 but then did not make it.

Also read - Ouch! Netizens troll Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra, compare her with Urfi Javed

Now, whisper has it that Sakshi, who is also a singer, is in contention for Bigg Boss 17, which will start soon. The makers are keen to have her on board, and Sakshi is considering biting the bait. 

Whether the offer has reached her or not is not yet known, but the modalities will soon be worked out if she gives her nod of consent.

Also read - Sakshi Chopra’s VOLUPTUOUS, SEDUCTIVE and TANTALIZING pictures from her social media handle!

Bigg Boss is known for controversies and has never
shied away from them, plus Sakshi is known to put out extremely bold pictures on the Internet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom 
 

Sakshi Chopra bigg boss 17 Ramanand Sagar Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 22:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was rumoured to have been considered for Bigg Boss 14 but...
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Ever since he became the Shehenshah of Bollywood...
Wow! Are Esha Deol and Sunny Deol going to celebrate RakshaBandhan together this year?
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol has a changed and better relationship with his step sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; their tiff...
Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better
MUMBAI:  Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, she has been...
Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on why we don’t get to see her more in films, “When I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband”
MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has been a part of many films and TV...
Exclusive! This is when Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s 5 th season will premier! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:   Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Recent Stories
Ronit
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Faltu
OMG! All's well that ends well, Faltu and Ayaan get their happily ever after! Find out more!
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: Aww! Rhea Chakraborty spills the beans on her friendship with Gautam Gulati
Pranali Rathod
Wow! Fans applaud Pranali Rathod’s performance as Akashara as she delivers some of the most heartbreaking scenes! Check out some of the best reactions here!
Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher gets nostalgic while remembering the late Yash Chopra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer
Jiya
Wow! Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner - up Rahul Vaidya and Jiya Shankar to collaborate for this special project; read to know more