Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was rumoured to have been considered for Bigg Boss 14 but then did not make it.

Now, whisper has it that Sakshi, who is also a singer, is in contention for Bigg Boss 17, which will start soon. The makers are keen to have her on board, and Sakshi is considering biting the bait.

Whether the offer has reached her or not is not yet known, but the modalities will soon be worked out if she gives her nod of consent.

Bigg Boss is known for controversies and has never

shied away from them, plus Sakshi is known to put out extremely bold pictures on the Internet.

