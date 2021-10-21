Must Read! Yeh Hai Chahatein out of top 5 shows in TRP ratings; Bigg Boss sees a huge drop; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, Udaariyan, and Super Dancer 4 finale

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Bigg Boss 15 sees a huge drop from number 9 to number 18, whereas Yeh Hai Chahatein is out of the top 5 shows. Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale enters the top four shows in the BARC ratings.

Once again, Anupama tops the list with the highest TRP of 4.2, followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, Udaariyaan, and Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week.

1 Anupama (Star Plus) : 3.5

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus) : 3.2

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.6

4. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 2.5

5. Super Dancer Chapter 4 (Sony TV) : 2.3

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.1

8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2

9. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

11. BhagyaLaxmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.6

13. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

14. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) : 1.6

15. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors) : 1.4

16. Dance Deewane Finale (Colors) : 1.4

17. Bigg Boss Overall (Colors) : 1.3

18. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.3

19. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.3

20. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) : 1.2

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors and Sony Sab. Sony Television's top reality shows are Super Dancer, KBC, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.