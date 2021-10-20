Must read! Yuvika Chaudhary has this to say about her arrest over casteist slur

MUMBAI: Yuvika Chaudhary recently got bail after being arrested over her casteist slur. The actress has opened up on the matter.

In a earlier video, Yuvika was heard using a word that is derogatory to a section of society. After the outrage, she apologised by sharing a statement and later a video on her social media accounts.

Speaking to a media portal, she stated, "I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

She added, “Six months ago too I had said that I didn’t use the word for anyone and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can." Yuvika said that she has had to pay a price for being a public figure.

Credits: Hindustan Times