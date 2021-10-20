News

Must read! Yuvika Chaudhary has this to say about her arrest over casteist slur

Yuvika Chaudhary recently got bail after being arrested over her casteist slur.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Oct 2021 05:04 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Yuvika Chaudhary recently got bail after being arrested over her casteist slur. The actress has opened up on the matter.

In a earlier video, Yuvika was heard using a word that is derogatory to a section of society. After the outrage, she apologised by sharing a statement and later a video on her social media accounts.

Speaking to a media portal, she stated, "I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

She added, “Six months ago too I had said that I didn’t use the word for anyone and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can." Yuvika said that she has had to pay a price for being a public figure.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Tags Yuvika Chaudhary Om Shanti Om Toh Baat Pakki! Naughty @ 40 Summer 2007 TellyChakkar

