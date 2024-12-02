Must Read!Smriti Khanna reveals she has been trying for a second baby but has had no luck

MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna is a television actress and a former model. In 2013, Khanna was seen in Punjabi film Jatt Airways. She has been part of popular TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Nadaniyaan, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Balika Vadhu, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki as Malaika and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 as Sasha. The actress married Gautam Khanna in 2017 and welcomed daughter Anayka in 2020.

Smriti opened up about her struggles to conceive a baby again. She told a news portal, “Each pregnancy is different. I have been trying to plan a second baby for a while, but it is not happening for me. So every pregnancy is different for the same person. Second pregnancy can be difficult.”

Smriti revealed that a week after delivering her daughter she had flaunted her abs on social media for which she was brutally trolled. Some questioned her for going to the gym so soon after delivery while some accused her of sharing photoshopped images. She however said that she had not gained much weight during pregnancy and thus lost all of it quite soon.

Credit-Spotboye



