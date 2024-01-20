Must Watch: BTS video shows how Dhawal’s life will be in danger as he meets with a grave ACCIDENT in Pandya Store!

While this is the current drama, Rohit has hinted us that there will be some more added spice in the show. He shared a picture of himself as Dhawal on a wheelchair where he is all bandaged.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 14:42
Dhawal

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved serials on television. The show currently stars Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles.

The show has a high point drama where Natasha and Rohit will be seen in one frame. Dhawal will hug Natasha for being with him whereas the latter will be hurt as he pointed a finger at her character. Natasha will give Sandip also a tight slap for plotting and scheming. (Also Read:Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha unaware that she was taking pheras with Dhaval)

Now, Natasha will decide that she does not want to say with Dhawal and will decide to move on in life without him.

While this is the current drama, Rohit has hinted us that there will be some more added spice in the show. He shared a picture of himself as Dhawal on a wheelchair where he is all bandaged. By the looks of it, he might encounter an accident!

Take a look:

1111

What do you think will transpire in the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

For the uninitiated, as seen in the show so far, everyone is in shock to know that Suhani is missing and Amrish gets very angry. He will tell Amba that he had warned him about Yash. He will fume with rage that he earlier kidnapped Natasha and now he is doing the same with Suhani. While Dhawal searches for Natasha, Sandeep holds her and tells her that he has got her with difficulty and tries to take a video.

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Finally! Chiku will thus marry Isha in the temple amidst the Pandya family)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Star Plus Pandya Store Rohit Chandel Priyanshi Yadav Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Adrija Roy
Hilarious! Adrija Roy gets pranked on the sets of Imlie; promises to give it back soon (Watch Video)
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Vick Jain’s sister – in – law Reshu Jain reveals to Salman Khan that the family was against the marriage of Vicky and Ankita and they didn’t want him to marry an actress
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the dynamic Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, and Dhanashree Verma set the stage on fire with their sizzling moves on Sheila Ki Jawani
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Weekend Ka Vaar special: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon bring glamour to COLORS' ‘BIGG BOSS’
Glamour, Laughter,
Umang 2023: A Night Filled with Glamour, Laughter, and Unforgettable Performances with Bollywood's Finest Stars!
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Malaika Arora pulls an epic birthday prank on Sreerama Chandra!