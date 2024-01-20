Must Watch: BTS video shows how Dhawal’s life will be in danger as he meets with a grave ACCIDENT in Pandya Store!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved serials on television. The show currently stars Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles.

The show has a high point drama where Natasha and Rohit will be seen in one frame. Dhawal will hug Natasha for being with him whereas the latter will be hurt as he pointed a finger at her character. Natasha will give Sandip also a tight slap for plotting and scheming. (Also Read:Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha unaware that she was taking pheras with Dhaval)

Now, Natasha will decide that she does not want to say with Dhawal and will decide to move on in life without him.

While this is the current drama, Rohit has hinted us that there will be some more added spice in the show. He shared a picture of himself as Dhawal on a wheelchair where he is all bandaged. By the looks of it, he might encounter an accident!

Take a look:

1111

What do you think will transpire in the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

For the uninitiated, as seen in the show so far, everyone is in shock to know that Suhani is missing and Amrish gets very angry. He will tell Amba that he had warned him about Yash. He will fume with rage that he earlier kidnapped Natasha and now he is doing the same with Suhani. While Dhawal searches for Natasha, Sandeep holds her and tells her that he has got her with difficulty and tries to take a video.

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Finally! Chiku will thus marry Isha in the temple amidst the Pandya family)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.