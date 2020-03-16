MUST WATCH: Mohsin Khan has the most ADORABLE PICTURES of his holiday with his NEPHEW!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Shivangi Joshi played the role of Naira in the show before the leap. However, now we see the third generation. But fans still remember the characters of Naira and Kartik. As for Mohsin, the actor has recently shared a picture back from his childhood days wherein he says that some scences from the popular crime investigation series C.I.D were shot in the fact.

Mohsin Khan created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. Mohsin Khan takes to his Instagram handle and shares the two best moments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from his journey, one was his first and last shot from the show. Well, even though his journey in the show has ended but the character shall remain the most adored for all his fans. Mohsin gave life to Kartik Goenka on screen.

We all know how close he is to his family and this time he gave us a glimpse of it as his sister is in abroad!

