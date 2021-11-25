Must watch: Newly married bride Shraddha Arya gets a warm welcome by her Kundali Bhagya team

MUMBAI: Isn’t it lovely to see your co-actor getting hitched and returning to the sets as a beautiful newly bride flaunting chudas and sindoor?

Well, such was a sight on the sets of Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya.

The lead protagonist Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta, tied the knot to a navy based naval officer named Rahul Nagal in Delhi. Her co-stars namely Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi attended the wedding.

Shraddha’s wedding festivities were talk of the town and all-over social media. Fans are still pouring their love for their favourite TV star. However, the actress doesn’t seem to take a longer break and go for a honeymoon but has returned to shoot of Kundali Bhagya.

Take a look how Kundali Bhagya team gave a warm welcome to Shraddha on her return to the sets as a newly married bride.