MUST WATCH! Off-screen bond between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s leading star cast – Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh will give you BFF GOALS!

Bhavika, Shakti and Sumit seem to have become BFF’s on the sets as they keep sharing BTS stories and now once again, they have shared a video which speaks volumes about the friendship they share with each other.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 14:40
Bhavika Sharma

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most sought after shows on Star Plus.

The show has been one of the top rated shows on the BARC listings and the drama in every episode introduces new twists which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh and Shakti Arora play the leading roles in the show as Savi, Reeva and Ishaan.

(Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Nishi will inform Yashwant that Ishaan is dead

Currently, there is a love triangle which is in the making.

Ishaan and Reeva love each other but he chose to get married to Savi because he made a promise to Savi’s sister. Savi and Ishaan are not on the same page and Savi does not believe in this marriage but as Ishaan’s family gets to know the truth, Ishaan lands in trouble amid the talks of his marriage with Reeva.

However, Ishaan is thankful that the truth came out as he found it difficult to confess the truth to his family.

Now, the actors of the show – Shakti, Bhavika and Sumit might share a hunky dory relationship on-screen however, off-screen they seem to have bonded to the T!

The actors are very active on social media and have a massive fan following. They keep sharing interesting details of all they are up to on the sets and while not shooting too on their social media handle.

Bhavika, Shakti and Sumit seem to have become BFF's on the sets as they keep sharing BTS stories and now once again, they have shared a video which speaks volumes about the friendship they share with each other.

Take a look: 

(Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Ishaan Faces Memory Loss Only Remembers Wife Savi

Show your love for Bhavika, Shakti and Sumit in the comment section below!


TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 14:40

