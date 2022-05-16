Must Watch! This is the crossover of IMLIE and ANUPAMAA we are waiting for!

How will Imlie come to know about her fake pregnancy test report and how will Aryan find about his fake test results?
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:58
Must Watch! This is the crossover of IMLIE and ANUPAMAA we are waiting for!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.   

Also read: Imlie: Aww! Fahmaan Khan's special gesture for Sumbul will melt your hearts

In this video, we see that Imlie aka Sumbul met the actress Jaswir Kaur, who is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa. Take a look at the video to see what happened when they had a crossover. It will definitely take you on the laughter ride.  

Check out the video  

Also read: Imlie: Major drama! Will Imlie come to know about her fake pregnancy test report on time?

The upcoming story is now going to witness a huge drama. Aryan and Imlie will misunderstand each other due to this pregnancy twist.

And the real mastermind behind this is none other than Jyoti.

How will Imlie come to know about her fake pregnancy test report and how will Aryan find about his fake test results
would be interesting to know next, in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HotMess! Karan Sharma looks dapper in these western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Omg! Mohit aka Vihaan gets a threat from this co-star of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Eye Candy! Reem Shaikh has an amazing collection of accessories, Here's a proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Swaran Ghar: Oops! Ajit tries to hide his problems from Swaran, Divya calls
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Must Watch! This is the crossover of IMLIE and ANUPAMAA we are waiting for!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Latest Video