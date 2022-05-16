Must Watch! This is the crossover of IMLIE and ANUPAMAA we are waiting for!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

In this video, we see that Imlie aka Sumbul met the actress Jaswir Kaur, who is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa. Take a look at the video to see what happened when they had a crossover. It will definitely take you on the laughter ride.

Check out the video

The upcoming story is now going to witness a huge drama. Aryan and Imlie will misunderstand each other due to this pregnancy twist.

And the real mastermind behind this is none other than Jyoti.

How will Imlie come to know about her fake pregnancy test report and how will Aryan find about his fake test results

would be interesting to know next, in the show.

