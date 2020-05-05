MX Player’s Queen to air on Zee?

MUMBAI: The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. This has resulted in shoots of TV and digital shows being halted. The channels have been trying various ways to keep the audience entertained amid the lockdown, right from re-airing popular old shows to airing digital web shows on television.

An entertainment portal reports that MX Players’ Queen, starring Bahubali fame Ramya Krishnan, might be aired on Zee TV.

Queen is an Indian historical drama web series. It is based on the novel of the same name by Anita Sivakumaran. The novel and the web-series is loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Credits: India Forums