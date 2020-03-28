My biggest critic in life is my love: Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has managed to stun everyone with her talent in TV shows, films, and web series. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, many projects have been delayed. However, Hina is optimistic that things will eventually fall in place.

In an interaction with a media portal, the actress said, 'My biggest critic in life is my love. He tells me when I am going right and especially when I don't do something right. We don't post too much on social media, but he is my biggest support.'



When asked what her last meal on earth would be, if it comes to that, she quipped, 'Crabs'. She mentioned that crabs are her favourite!

Credits: Pinkvilla