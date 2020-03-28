News

My biggest critic in life is my love: Hina Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has managed to stun everyone with her talent in TV shows, films, and web series. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, many projects have been delayed. However, Hina is optimistic that things will eventually fall in place.

In an interaction with a media portal, the actress said, 'My biggest critic in life is my love. He tells me when I am going right and especially when I don't do something right. We don't post too much on social media, but he is my biggest support.'


When asked what her last meal on earth would be, if it comes to that, she quipped, 'Crabs'. She mentioned that crabs are her favourite!

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags Hina Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Payal Ghosh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here