My Captains and my Host are the reason why Dance+ is so successful: Remo Dsouza

MUMBAI : From being a background dancer to becoming a famous choreographer, actor and a film-maker, Remo Dsouza perfectly defines the meaning of success. However, success and hard work goes hand-in-hand similarly, Remo is known for his sheer dedication.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him on his show Dance+ returning with season 6 on Star Plus.

Tell us about your journey with the Dance+ Team / Unit?

My journey with Dance+ has been an amazing one. It is one of the highlights of my career. We started with a blank slate and the show eventually went on to be a massive hit. We never knew that this journey is going to be so amazing and that it would grow up to be such a blockbuster and here we are, proudly bringing in the 6th edition to the show! Our motto is to never think of the destination, but the journey, as that's all that matters. To have enjoyed the process. The longer it is, the more fun it gets. So all in all, I can vouch for the fact that this journey has been one of the best ones so far.

How excited are you to present Season 6 to the viewers?

I am immensely proud and excited for the new season. We always bring to the world artists that make a difference in the dance world and this season is going to be no different. Dancers wait for new seasons to be announced and especially this year, they’ve gotten extra time to prepare, courtesy to the pandemic, which I am sure will turn out to be great for them. We’ve gotten some of the best talented dancers of the country on board this season so naturally, I am beyond excited to present this season to the viewers.

Tell us something about your association with Star Plus?

My association with Star Plus has been lovely. I personally adore them as they are the only channel to have actually taken on the risk of bringing in a show to their bouquet that had absolutely no big names on it when it began. There was only an idea that we had and they believed in us. They saw the bright future of the show and that’s where it all began! So yes, the association has been quite successful and I can rightly say that they’ve honestly been my true friends in the industry.

What is the one thing which Season 6 contestants will bring alive for the audience?

The one thing that the season 6 contestants will bring to life for the audiences is the extraordinary talent they possess. This season we’ve got some out of the box talent. We have another really fresh and new thing to put into the mix that nobody has been made aware of before and something else that people have seen but, not how we’ll be putting it out for them. The team has worked extremely hard for this season to also be a successful one, just like the previous ones.

Your take on your Captains and Host of the show (Salman, Shakti, Punit & Raghav)

My Captains and my Host are the backbone of the show. They are the reason why the show is so successful. We have Shakti Mohan who I love to the fullest as she is an extremely hardworking person. She turns her failures into successful learnings and I truly respect that about her. Just like her name, she speaks for strength and woman power. She is all geared up for this season just like the rest of us. Coming to Salman, he is the humblest and sorted guy who is also amazingly talented. I’ve known him since his day 1 in show business and can vouch for his determination and talents. Punit, is the most creative out of the lot. He has been the best student ever. He has been assisting me for quite a while now and here he is, a choreographer, a captain and soon to be a director. Last but not least, Raghav is my darling. He is the heart of the show. The show is what it is today because of him. He keeps us all entertained and excited all the time. He is not just funny but also one of the best artists we have in the current times. They are all my family, not only on the stage but also in real life.