“My dad was my secret Santa” - says Diljot Chhabra aka Sanjana from Sony SAB’s Ziddi Dil - Maane Na

MUMBAI: Diljot Chhabra has garnered immense appreciation and fan following for her feisty portrayal of her character Sanjana in Sony SAB’s youth-based romance-driven show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which follows the action-packed life of the army trainees.

Ahead of the festive week, the actor spills the beans on her exciting Christmas and New Year’s plans,“I love everything about December as the vibe around is so vibrant and who wouldn’t like festivals? Christmas was my favourite time while I was studying in the UK as I had the opportunity to visit Christmas markets and had a chance to taste some really delicious food. In Mumbai, during Christmas, I usually make it a point to visit Bandra as it’s so colourful and lively. I am very particular about my diet all during the year. However, during the festive season, I make sure to take a few cheats and enjoy the delicacies as I have a sweet tooth. I love travelling, so if I could become my own Santa Clause, I would give myself a never-ending holiday. During my childhood, my dad was my secret Santa. This year, we are planning to do a Secret Santa on the sets of Ziddi Dil. I will celebrate Christmas with the cast of the show because we are shooting and post that we might go for a nice dinner and look at the city lit up with decorations.”

While talking about this year and her new year resolutions, Diljot said,“I believe resolutions are too mainstream, and one shouldn’t wait for the New Year to start something new. Life is all about trial and error, and you can wake up any day and work on your goals; you don’t need a New Year to do it. This year gave me an opportunity to be a part of an amazing show like Ziddi Dil, and during the next year my energy will always be channelized towards focusing on my character and becoming a better version of myself. 2021 would always be very close to my heart as I started my journey on television. If I could describe this year in a sentence, it would definitely be a roller coaster ride with exhilarating twists and turns.”

Diljot Chhabra talks about being optimistic about the coming new year, “I believe that every moment in your life teaches you something. I have had so many new experiences that have taught me many things. It really depends on how much you grasp from it and take it along in life’s journey. I believe nothing comes easy, and you always have to work hard, and one day you will reap its rewards. A lesson that I always remember is that you should be patient, consistent and hold a never give up attitude. It’s all about learning from each experience and growing from them.”

Lastly, she has a special message for her fans and supporters,“I would like to thank everyone for accepting me as Sanjana and giving me such a warm welcome in the television industry. It feels amazing; the love and appreciation from everyone is so overwhelming. Sanjana as a character is very inspiring, and I’m happy that I can do justice to it. I'll be really glad if I would be able to inspire young women through her journey on the show. I wish everyone a happy and healthy new year and hope everybody’s dreams come true just hang in there the magic is about to happen.”

