My daughter hates my character of Rakhi Dave, says Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh

MUMBAI: Actress Tassnim Sheikh requires no introduction. The actress roars with her acting chops. She has been entertaining masses from decades now and has witnessed the evolution of television by working in a successful show from back in time Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to now being part of a top-rated show Anupamaa.

Tassmin portrays the role of Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa. She plays the negative role but is being quite loved by the masses for her stellar performance and one-liners in the show. However, Tassnim doesn’t let her young daughter watch the show. She shared, “Well, she used to watch the show when it had started but now, I don’t let her watch the show as she is quite young and I don’t find it appropriate for her to watch daily soaps. I am very particular about her routine and the kind of shows she watches. People say that you should be more of a friend to your kids which I disagree with. Friends bohot hai life but maa ek hi hai. Your kid needs to respect you as well as have such a bond where a child doesn’t hide emotions from you.”

When asked if her daughter likes her negative character in the show, she replied, “He hates my character of Rakhi Dave. She hates me for hating Anupamaa in the show. Not only my daughter but I get so many DMs in a day for being so rude to Anupamaa and Shah family. However, at the same time they love my character and are eager to see me back in the show.”

Well, we are sure fans are looking forward to seeing you back in the show!