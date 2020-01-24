"My father always wanted to make something for the 75-year-old age group, who he referred to as a child.", says Sooraj Barjatya.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says it is a wrong notion that the audience will not pay to watch films around elderly people but it is their depiction as "helpless" figures needs to change in cinema first.

Barjatya, who has created and produced upcoming show "Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao", said he is trying to break this stereotype through the series.

"There is a fallacy in the society and cinema that no one lines up to see the elderly. It is because people always project them as helpless. In old age, illness is depressing, but it is not the end. If you show the elderly in a light where you can give them hope, it is good," the director told PTI in an interview here.

"But few such projects are made as everyone wants to make things that are young as it gets a good opening," Barjatya added.

The 55-year-old director, known for hit family dramas including "Hum Aapke Hain Kaun...!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", said the new show is dedicated to his late father, producer Rajkumar Barjatya, who always wanted to make something for the elderly people.

"My father always wanted to make something for the 75-year-old age group, who he referred to as a child. He believed elders turn children after a certain age and we have to handle them like a child. My son suggested that we make something for them, they are such a big audience.

"TV is a big source of entertainment for them and what they get to see is love stories, some spice, etc. So we have this is the show which is for them and it is not a depressing watch."

"Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao", which Barjatya's son Devaansh has produced, features veteran actors Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas alongside Sheen Das and Anagha Bhosale.

The director said the show is set in Indore and explores the dynamics between two women and their grandparents.

"There are two sisters. Their father is busy working and they don't have a mother. They are staying with their grandparents.

" On one hand, these women have their careers but on another, they have their grandparents. The show is about keeping a balance," he said.