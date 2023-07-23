“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 09:45
Sony SAB

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's recently launched family drama Vanshaj explores the conflicts surrounding the inheritance of an eminent business empire. Within the Mahajan dynasty, viewers are drawn into a mesmerising saga of complex relationships, personal aspirations, and the relentless pursuit of power. At the heart of it stands Bhanupratap, played by Puneet Issar, affectionately known as Dadababu, the pillar holding the dynasty together.
Just as Puneet Issar exudes a natural aura of calmness in his real life, his on-screen persona, Bhanupratap, possesses an extraordinary sense of serenity and an innate ability to navigate the complexities of family dynamics. Bhanupratap's utmost priority lies in ensuring that the revered legacy of his business finds its rightful heir, someone truly deserving and capable of carrying the torch forward.

Sharing his thoughts on his character and how his experience playing the role has been so far, Puneet Issar, who portrays Bhanupratap, said, “Stepping into Bhanupratap's shoes has been a memorable experience for me as an actor. He embodies wisdom, discipline, empathy, and moral integrity, adhering to a strict code of conduct. What made portraying Dadababu even more effortless for me was the remarkable resemblance between the character and my own father. I simply had to adapt my father's unique style of speech, mannerisms, and persona to bring Dadababu to life on screen. Drawing inspiration from Gita, my father, like Bhanupratap, was a man of few words and a devoted practitioner of karma yoga. In fact, my father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence."

 

 

Sony Vanshaj Gita Bhanupratap karma yoga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Arrested! Sahiba successful in catching the culprits, Simran safe
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of the Indian film industry. His films like Prem Rog, Amar Akbar...
What! Akon was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crores to sing Chamak Challo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One? Read on to know more
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is a self made star who has come up with his hard...
Anupamaa: Shut Down! Anupama’s actions bring a sorrowful consequence for Samar
MUMBAI: These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Dimpy wants to break the Shah...
Anupamaa: Woah! Ankush to take inspiration from Anupama, takes a big decision
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's recently launched family drama Vanshaj explores the conflicts surrounding the inheritance of an...
Recent Stories
Rishi Kapoor
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!
Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!
Amitabh Bachchan
What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “
Ratan Raajputh
OMG! Ratan Raajputh narrates her terrifying casting couch encounter, “There was something mixed in the cold drink”
Mrinal Navell
EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal N Chandra opens up on working with Balaji Telefilms in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, says, "There is lots to learn and there is a good exposure for me"
Faltu
Exclusive! Popular Star Plus show Faltu going off-air, check out the deets inside.
Barsatein
Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now? Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry for it, read more