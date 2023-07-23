“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's recently launched family drama Vanshaj explores the conflicts surrounding the inheritance of an eminent business empire. Within the Mahajan dynasty, viewers are drawn into a mesmerising saga of complex relationships, personal aspirations, and the relentless pursuit of power. At the heart of it stands Bhanupratap, played by Puneet Issar, affectionately known as Dadababu, the pillar holding the dynasty together.

Just as Puneet Issar exudes a natural aura of calmness in his real life, his on-screen persona, Bhanupratap, possesses an extraordinary sense of serenity and an innate ability to navigate the complexities of family dynamics. Bhanupratap's utmost priority lies in ensuring that the revered legacy of his business finds its rightful heir, someone truly deserving and capable of carrying the torch forward.

Sharing his thoughts on his character and how his experience playing the role has been so far, Puneet Issar, who portrays Bhanupratap, said, “Stepping into Bhanupratap's shoes has been a memorable experience for me as an actor. He embodies wisdom, discipline, empathy, and moral integrity, adhering to a strict code of conduct. What made portraying Dadababu even more effortless for me was the remarkable resemblance between the character and my own father. I simply had to adapt my father's unique style of speech, mannerisms, and persona to bring Dadababu to life on screen. Drawing inspiration from Gita, my father, like Bhanupratap, was a man of few words and a devoted practitioner of karma yoga. In fact, my father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence."