My focus to play different roles and not get locked in the Bigg Boss house at this point of my career: Avinash Mishra

MUMBAI: Avinash Mishra, who has been part of shows like Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and last seen in Star Bharat’s Durga, is waiting for a substantial role to come his way.

Post Durga, what is keeping you busy? “Well, I have been working out a lot and paying attention to my diet. Also, I have joined a dance class. Waiting for some good project to come my way which would challenge me as an actor.”

When asked if he was disappointed with your previous show Durga not working well, he replied, “Not at all. As an actor it was my job to act and with sheer dedication I did it. An actor’s job is to play his part well and leave other things at the destination.”

Can we see you doing Bigg Boss? Well, not now but maybe in future. Right now, my focus is to play different roles and not get locked in the house. There is so much for me to explore as an actor. I have been offered the show a lot of times and I will consider the offer only when the right time comes.”

Good luck Avinash!