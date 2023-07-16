"My mother got teary eyed after watching me as Shakti in the first episode," says Nikki Sharma

Shakti

MUMBAI : ZEE TV recently launched an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by 'Studio LSD Productions', the mesmerizing show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti stars the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, this show has ignited hearts and souls with its compelling storyline. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.
 
Nikki Sharma's return to television with Shiv Shakti brings joy to her fans and her loving mother, Sandeepa. As Nikki portrays Shakti, her mother's admiration for her character shines brightly. From shooting for the first scene in Varanasi to being on set in Mumbai, her mother has provided unwavering support. Nikki cherishes their bond, knowing her biggest fan is right by her side. Her fans are super excited to see her on television, in fact, they have expressed their admiration on social media, and even sent gifts and cake for her on set. Overwhelmed and grateful, Nikki finds motivation in the love and encouragement from her fans to deliver her best onscreen.
 
Nikki said, "I am truly blessed to have a mother who has been my biggest supporter throughout my journey. From the moment my first scene aired on television, she has been there. My mom has been my biggest fan, she was eagerly waiting for the first episode of the show, and after watching it, she got emotional and teary eyed. Not only does she stay on the sets with me, but she also fills my heart with love and encouragement every single day. And now, seeing the incredible response from fans and their messages flooding my social media, it's overwhelming. I'm grateful for their support, and it pushes me to give my best in every performance. With my mother and my fans’ support, I can do anything and I promise I will continue to give my best as Shakti."
 
While Nikki Sharma is winning the hearts of the audience, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Shakti will get her scholarship. Will Mandira(Parineeta Borthakur) sign her admission papers and let go of her ego?  
 
To know what happens next, tune in to 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee TV!
 

