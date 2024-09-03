”My mother, has single handedly raised me and shaped my core being” - Actor Gashmeer Mahajani Reflects on International Women’s Day*

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 12:21
Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI: As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, actor Gashmeer Mahajani shares his thoughts on the significance of the day and its impact on women globally. With a career spanning across various cinematic ventures, Mahajani sheds light on the profound influence of women in his life and the role of the media and entertainment industry in empowering women and breaking stereotypes.

Regarding the personal significance of International Women's Day, Mahajani remarks, "International Women's Day is a reminder of the extraordinary achievements women have made throughout history. Globally, it serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring women to dream big and pursue their ambitions despite any obstacles they may face."

Reflecting on the female figures who have profoundly influenced his journey, Mahajani pays tribute to his mother, elder sister, and wife. He highlights “My mother, my elder sister and my wife are the most influential female figures in my life. My mother, has single handedly raised me and shaped my core being. All the more she has now successfully written and published her Autobiography “Chautha Ank” - “The Fourth Act” which will inspire & give courage to a lot of women to break out of the patriarchal shackles that they might have been stuck in. It takes immense courage to truthfully lay your life in front of people leaving a proto type for them to refer to. And I am super proud of her for that”. He applauds her courage in sharing her life's journey, which he believes will embolden countless women to break free from patriarchal constraints and carve their paths with resilience and determination.

In terms of the role of the media and entertainment industry in empowering women, Mahajani asserts, "The media and entertainment industry hold immense power in shaping societal perceptions and norms. By portraying strong, diverse, and multi-dimensional female characters, they can challenge stereotypes and empower women from all walks of life." He emphasizes the importance of providing platforms and opportunities for women to authentically showcase their talents and narratives, believing it to be essential in fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Gashmeer Mahajani's reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the collective journey towards gender equality and the indispensable role of individuals and industries in championing women's rights and empowerment.

Gashmeer Mahajani Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Imlie Television Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 TRP Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Sumbul Touqeer Aditya Star Plus Hotstar Carry On Maratha Colors Jio Cinemas Trolls TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 12:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Actor Khushali Kumar and Her Empowering Women's Team Shine Bright on International Women's Day
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Actor Khushali Kumar shares a powerful moment with her dedicated...
Prime Video reveals its dynamic music video Qatra Qatra by Sukhwinder Singh from the Amazon Original Movie Ae Watan Mere Watan
MUMBAI: Qatra Qatra is composed by Mukund Suryawanshi, penned by Ravi Girri & Rohan Deshmukh, and sung by...
Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 
MUMBAI: The new poster of the film that’s dropped promises a gripping tale of suspense and adrenaline-fueled thrills....
Karan Kundrra reveals how much he misses Tejasswi Prakash, check out his Instagram post
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Avika Gor Shares Inspirational Insights on Empowerment and Representation in Entertainment for International Women's Day!
MUMBAI: As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, actress Avika Gor, known for her...
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day 8 box office: Kiran Rao's movie stands strong on Women's Day
MUMBAI: It has been 8 days since movies Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine has hit the big screen, movie Laapataa...
Recent Stories
Khushali Kumar
Actor Khushali Kumar and Her Empowering Women's Team Shine Bright on International Women's Day
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan
Karan Kundrra reveals how much he misses Tejasswi Prakash, check out his Instagram post
Elvish Yadav
YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces trouble as Gurugram Police filed an FIR against him for alleged assault on Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern
Arjun Bijlani
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani hospitalized for emergency appendix surgery amidst severe abdominal pain
Mrunal
Mrunal Jain on Women's Day: The women in our lives play such important roles
Saanand
Saanand Verma: Every day must be celebrated as Women’s Day
Rachana
Rachana Mistry shares her experience of riding a bike for a thrilling sequence in Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi