”My mother, has single handedly raised me and shaped my core being” - Actor Gashmeer Mahajani Reflects on International Women’s Day*

MUMBAI: As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, actor Gashmeer Mahajani shares his thoughts on the significance of the day and its impact on women globally. With a career spanning across various cinematic ventures, Mahajani sheds light on the profound influence of women in his life and the role of the media and entertainment industry in empowering women and breaking stereotypes.

Regarding the personal significance of International Women's Day, Mahajani remarks, "International Women's Day is a reminder of the extraordinary achievements women have made throughout history. Globally, it serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring women to dream big and pursue their ambitions despite any obstacles they may face."

Reflecting on the female figures who have profoundly influenced his journey, Mahajani pays tribute to his mother, elder sister, and wife. He highlights “My mother, my elder sister and my wife are the most influential female figures in my life. My mother, has single handedly raised me and shaped my core being. All the more she has now successfully written and published her Autobiography “Chautha Ank” - “The Fourth Act” which will inspire & give courage to a lot of women to break out of the patriarchal shackles that they might have been stuck in. It takes immense courage to truthfully lay your life in front of people leaving a proto type for them to refer to. And I am super proud of her for that”. He applauds her courage in sharing her life's journey, which he believes will embolden countless women to break free from patriarchal constraints and carve their paths with resilience and determination.

In terms of the role of the media and entertainment industry in empowering women, Mahajani asserts, "The media and entertainment industry hold immense power in shaping societal perceptions and norms. By portraying strong, diverse, and multi-dimensional female characters, they can challenge stereotypes and empower women from all walks of life." He emphasizes the importance of providing platforms and opportunities for women to authentically showcase their talents and narratives, believing it to be essential in fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Gashmeer Mahajani's reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the collective journey towards gender equality and the indispensable role of individuals and industries in championing women's rights and empowerment.