My perspective towards life has changed after BB13: Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai spoke to a media portal about her quarantine routine, her life after Bigg Boss 13, and more. Read on to know more.

What's going on at home?

I have started writing a diary about my feelings, emotions. I am spending a lot of time chit-chatting with my mother.

We are seeing and hearing a very different Rashami after BB 13. Less edgy than before...

You are not wrong. My perspective towards life has changed.

How?

I had a fear of losing the people I had in my life. But Bigg Boss has made me understand that u need to be more sorted, identify who're your people, and start looking at the morrow positively.

When you say you've identified your people, you mean you have filtered your old list...

You know, everyone wants to open his/her heart to someone. It's beautiful if you share your thoughts. I had some people of those kind earlier, but let's say, now I don't have some of them. Also let's say, I have begun to understand people better than I did before. Even they can understand me better as I have become more vocal.

Did you expect a plum offer like Naagin 4 coming your way, almost immediately before BB 13?

Not at all. It's a very new and nice journey. The role is strong, and I am loving it.

You must be enjoying Naagin 4...

Tremendously. It is challenging to do fiction where you ought to improvise on a character which hardly changes. On the other hand, Naagin mein bahut continuity nahin hoti but they have to fantasise, so again you can take liberty and here too there's growth but of a different kind. It's a completely different genre from majority of the shows that are on air.

