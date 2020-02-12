My Punjabi fans are already going gaga over the look that is released on the posters of Red Yellow suit: Ashnoor Kaur

MUMBAI:Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress started her journey in the showbiz world as a child artist and has now become one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen.

Ashnoor is currently doing popular drama series Patiala Babes which airs on Sony TV. The show has garnered lots of praises since the time it started. Ashnoor is playing the lead role of Mini and is paired opposite Sourabh Raj Jain.

Apart from her show, Ashnoor will also be seen in an upcoming music video with singer Karan Singh Arora. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the actress and briefly asked her about the music video, she said, “It was a great experience shooting with Karan. We’ve been friends too, so there were no ice to break sorts, everything was super comfortable and smooth. We had a lot of fun shooting for the song. Karan and I both are Punjabis so we had that connect and the shoot was quite easy and fun. I remember in between shots we would click pictures of each other and make videos. All in all, it was great working with the team and Karan”.

On being asked about the song, Ashnoor added, “Red Yellow suit is a fun peppy yet romantic song. The song is composed pretty well with apt beats and lyrics. It was my first Pujabi music video, wherein I will be dressed as a typical Punjab-di-kudi, all my Punjabi fans are going gaga on the look that is released on the posters. So, just fingers crossed, hope that the audience will like the song and music video”.

Here’s wishing Ashnoor and Karan all the best for Red, Yellow suit.