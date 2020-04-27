My real life is my inspiration in writing: Rahul Sharma

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Sharma has a flair for writing. He has already posted his thoughts on his social media and got very warm feedback.

Speaking of which Rahul says,”I take inspiration from my life, my struggle, which I have experienced. I also write on human behaviour, relationships and love. I have shared my creations with my fans and they have given me a lot of warmth. Right now due to national lockdown we are all house bound so I am utilising the time to be more productive.” Rahul is also writing concepts and developing scripts.

He adds,”I love sci-fi and fantasy as a genre. I am writing concepts and also developing a script. Hopefully will finish it soon. Lockdown has given us lot of time so trying to use that in a positive way. That way I will also stay away from negative thoughts. Creation is always magical.”