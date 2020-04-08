My son is watching it back-to-back: Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

MUMBAI: Rajesh Kumar is well known as Roshesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He recently opened up about his role and the iconic show. The actor shared that it took him 11 years to convince his son that his show was actually good.

'It took me 11 years to convince my son that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a good show. I am happy to be a part of a show like this. And now he is watching it back-to-back, and has even finished 22 episodes. I am really happy, and I don’t even feel like telling him to stop watching since it’s my show,' he said.

'There are times when you do a few projects and they stay with you for lifetime. This is a kind of a project that can be watched by generations. When you are shooting you don't realise it, but with the kind of craze Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has I know, that it can be watched by all generations. I also feel good work has nothing to do with era or generation only right intention, energy and talent makes it last,' added Rajesh.

Are you watching the rerun?

Credits: SpotboyE