Myra Singh aka Faltu’s Suhana is one UNSTOPPABLE girl, see how

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The audience is falling in love with Faltu’s simplicity and her bond with Ayaan.

Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV. Now we know how much our audience enjoys watching the episodes.

However, what we also understand is that our viewers love to know what goes on Behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also appreciate little tidbits from the lives of their favorite celebs.

Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja are doing a great job on-screen and the masses love their pair.

Myra Singh essays the role of Ayaan’s cousin Suhana on the show and is gaining a lot of recognition for her stint in Faltu.

People have loved her as Amaayra from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

However, being young, she also manages her studies and work and we are so happy to see her dedication!

Check it out!

If we are correct, it looks like she is studying and managing her work, that shooting during a night shift for Faltu and is dressed in her attire for the show.

We think she makes one unstoppable girl with the kind of efforts she is putting in her life!

Meanwhile on Faltu, Faltu has a plan in her mind. She sweet talks Pappi into turning around and Faltu ties his wrists with a rope. Pappi struggles to free himself.

On the other hand, his goons have held the Pandit at gun-point while Ayaan is waiting outside.

Faltu takes Pappi at gun-point and thrusts a rag in his mouth to keep him from screaming for help. The goons are getting antsy outside and Faltu decides that now that she has Pappi tied up, she doesn’t need Ayaan to come get her but plans to escape first before informing him.

