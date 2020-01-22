Myra wants revenge Beyhadh 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Ananya open the door to leave she finds Maya . Ananya turns around and saw that Nandini has fallen down so she apologizes to Maya and rushes to help Nandini but Maya asks her not to touch her mother. Ananya turns around and gets shocked to see Maya point a gun at her. Maya says that she will kill her right now for pushing her mother but then adds that her fate is in God’s hands only or one other person. Just then Rudra comes and Maya asks him to decide what to do with his friend. Maya goes to help her mother sit down while Rudra throws Ananya out. Nandini asks Maya why she has the gun and Maya replies that it is to defend her. Rudra hears that and then leaves with Ananya. Maya says that Ananya did big mistake and recalls seeing Ananya there through her mobile and calling Rudra for a help. MJ tells Diya that the girl who snatched Rishi from him will bring his other son Rudra closer to him as he will get the girl who will convince Rudra that she is the one who killed Rishi.

Ananya tries explaining herself to Rudra she show sketch she found in Rishi’s room. Rudra dislikes the fact that she went to look among Rudra’s stuff. Ananya asks him to look at the sketch once since it is Maya only who was Rishi’s girlfriend and even killed him. Maya overhears them hiding behind a car. Rudra looks at the sketch and wonders if it is really Maya but just then a girl comes and says she is Myra Mehra and that sketch is hers and also lies to Rudra and Ananya that she is Rishi’s girlfriend. Rudra is about to go to her but Ananya stops him saying that she is lying and it must be Maya’s plan only. Suddenly a car comes and abducts Mayra. Rudra runs behind that car asking to stop. Ananya follows him. The car is gone. Rudra blames MJ for abducting Mayra and decides to call the police since someone kidnapped Rishi’s girlfriend in front of his eyes and he has to save her at least. Maya comes and asks Rudra to relax and look at her. She asks him to come with her.

Later Ananya tells MJ that there is a girl who is claiming to be Rishi’s girlfriend and her name is Myra Mehra. MJ shows Myra’s social media profile on his laptop and asks if it was she. Ananya says she is and asks MJ how he knows her. MJ says that she is a girl who hates him and will kill Rudra after Rishi. Ananya thinks that she was wrong about Maya then.On the other hand Rudra says that he has to find Myra or else he will kill MJ for harming her. Maya cups his face asking him to calm down. Rudra says that she is strange as he makes him angry one moment and the other shows so much concern. They recompose and Maya asks Rudra to talk to MJ about Myra. Rudra leaves.

Maya keeps saying that Rudra is MJ’s son and just then Myra comes and asks her if she is reminding it to him or herself. Maya slaps Myra and recalls sending the car to take her away. Maya asks her why she came as if MJ finds her, he will not spare her. Myra refuses to go saying that he can kill her too but Maya replies that he has already killed her ten years ago. She asks Myra to understand that she has already lost a lot in her life and doesn’t have the strength to lose anything more. Myra cries and hugs Maya from behind saying that she has been finding her since ten years but never found her. Maya replies that she couldn’t find her because the person she was looking for has died and now it’s Maya only. Myra says that she is still her sister, Manas’ sister and she had understood that she was behind Rishi’s death when she came to know about it. Maya says that it is her revenge only. Myra replies that MJ didn’t snatch her child only but also her Manas so it’s her revenge too and if today she hadn’t come on time Rudra would have believed that the sketch is hers.Amir, Diya and MJ are in car. Amir says that Myra is Manas’ girlfriend and wonders if Manas’ sister is back too. MJ says that she is dead and Myra has come back to die too but before dying she has to bring him and Rudra closer.

Myra tells Maya that standing by her is her responblity she ask her to leave before Mj knowns that we have connection between her and Rishi’s death. Myra says that MJ might kill her but she doesn’t care and will simply go to her Manas. Rajiv comes with a ticket and passport. Maya gives them to Myra and says that MJ has already won against her once but it was his last victory. She asks Myra to leave and not lose the life she has in front of her if she really thinks at her as elder sister. Myra asks Maya to give another chance to herself, live again and give a chance to love, to Rudra as she can see truth in his eyes and she feels that Rudra has come in her life as a new hope which may turn into love and kill her hatred. She says that she already took MJ’s son’s life in exchange of the one of his child so she shall end her revenge and hatred now. Maya says that she hates each member of Roy family and her hatred will end only when she will kill all of them.