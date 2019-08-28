News

Mysterious room to bring new enemies in Sikandar, Kulfi, and Amyra's lives in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama.

Sikandar is bankrupt now. He, Kulfi, and Amyra finally find a place to live and but face a lot of difficulties there.

Kulfi, Sikandar, and Amyra visit a kholi, and the society leader Shanta allots them room number 11.

The mystery of room number 11 makes their lives hell, as the people around them torture them as they live in that room.

Thus, Kulfi kickstarts her mission to find out the mystery of room no. 11 and protect Sikandar and Amyra.

She hears the society people plotting against them.

Kulfi alerts Amyra about this, when, suddenly, the power goes off.

It will be interesting to see how Sikandar, Kulfi, and Amyra deal with this new situation in their lives. 

past seven days