Mysterious! Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on the challenges of marriage and divorce after deleting Shoaib Malik's pics from her Instagram

MUMBAI: The personal life of tennis star Sania Mirza is in the spotlight once again. It had been reported in 2022 that she and Shoaib Malik were getting divorced. There were many rumors that the pair had problems for a very long period. Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan were residing in Dubai. Together with her sister Anam Mirza and her daughter Dua, they celebrated their birthday.

The top tennis player posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the brightest star of our lives. No matter how dark it is around me, your smile makes it all better. I am so grateful to Allah for blessing me with you. Thank for showing me what unconditional love truly means. You have my heart forever my baby boy."

Following their combined appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, the rumors faded. During the Eid celebrations, the player expressed that he missed his wife. However, Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday in Dubai without him, spending it with Ananya Birla, Farah Khan Kunder, and her mother. She removed every photo of Shoaib Malik from her feed and replaced it with an enigmatic Instagram tale. It talks about how difficult both marriage and divorce can be. The tennis player asserts that each person must make a difficult decision in life.

In 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot. In 2018, their son Izhaan was born. The two prefer to live in Dubai. Rumors circulated that actress and model Ayesha Omar and actor Shoaib Malik were having an affair. She claimed that the rumors about their dating started when they participated in a photo session in 2021. Ayesha Omar was severely trolled by citizens of both countries. Later on, she made it clear that she had no fondness for married guys.

Credit- BollywoodLife