Mysterious! Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on the challenges of marriage and divorce after deleting Shoaib Malik's pics from her Instagram

There were many rumors that the pair had problems for a very long period. Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan were residing in Dubai. Together with her sister Anam Mirza and her daughter Dua, they celebrated their birthday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 20:06
Sania

MUMBAI: The personal life of tennis star Sania Mirza is in the spotlight once again. It had been reported in 2022 that she and Shoaib Malik were getting divorced. There were many rumors that the pair had problems for a very long period. Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan were residing in Dubai. Together with her sister Anam Mirza and her daughter Dua, they celebrated their birthday.

Also read: Shocking! Sania Mirza posts something cryptic amidst divorce speculations with shoaib Malik

The top tennis player posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the brightest star of our lives. No matter how dark it is around me, your smile makes it all better. I am so grateful to Allah for blessing me with you. Thank for showing me what unconditional love truly means. You have my heart forever my baby boy."

Following their combined appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, the rumors faded. During the Eid celebrations, the player expressed that he missed his wife. However, Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday in Dubai without him, spending it with Ananya Birla, Farah Khan Kunder, and her mother. She removed every photo of Shoaib Malik from her feed and replaced it with an enigmatic Instagram tale. It talks about how difficult both marriage and divorce can be. The tennis player asserts that each person must make a difficult decision in life.

In 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot. In 2018, their son Izhaan was born. The two prefer to live in Dubai. Rumors circulated that actress and model Ayesha Omar and actor Shoaib Malik were having an affair. She claimed that the rumors about their dating started when they participated in a photo session in 2021. Ayesha Omar was severely trolled by citizens of both countries. Later on, she made it clear that she had no fondness for married guys.

Also read: It’s official! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are now divorced

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodLife

Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Pakistan Indian Cricket badminton The Kapil Sharma Show Farah Khan Salman Khan Kapil Sharma TV news Bollywood News sports news Bollywood actors sports person TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 20:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Is "Dil Bechara 2" in the Works? Mukesh Chhabra's Tweet Sparks Emotional Reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput Fans
MUMBAI: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with the poignant film "Dil Bechara" in 2020,...
Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Intimate Scenes in 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Support
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, who has been receiving mixed reactions for his role in 'Animal,' discussed the challenges he...
Oh No! Deepika Padukone's Bikini Choice in 'Fighter' Scene Sparks Social Media Criticism
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, known for her stunning looks and acting prowess, recently faced criticism on social media for...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhira feels pissed about Armaan talking to Ruhi about their marriage
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain has the best tip on motivation that “The more you stay connected to your art and work, you will not go away from it, find ways and will stay motivated.”
MUMBAI: In the world of acting, we have seen many names. Some got the spotlight with their leading roles while some got...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manish unaware of Akshara's tragedies
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Mukesh
What! Is "Dil Bechara 2" in the Works? Mukesh Chhabra's Tweet Sparks Emotional Reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput Fans
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharat
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia roped in for Sony SAB's Aangan Apno Ka
Darsh
Wow! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Darsh Mody all set to get married to fiancée Kriti on January 28 in Rajasthan
Isha
Isha Malviya gets featured on Times Square New York for the second time for Bigg Boss 17
Naveen
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Naveen Pandita heads for separation with wife their marriage is going through a rough phase
Rashami
OMG! Rashami Desai’s cryptic post related to Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande’s turmoil in the house? Fans left worried
Aishwarya Sharma
Congratulations: Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Aishwarya Sharma humbled as her series Madhuri Talkies celebrates its 4th anniversary!