'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a reality that mirrors our society,' says Deepshikha Nagpal from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.'

MUMBAI: Deepshikha Nagpal, who is well-known for her sharp and edgy roles, will soon be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in Star Bharat's upcoming show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.' The story challenges society's stereotypical mindset that views the age difference between two lovers as a source of concern. The show's lead actors are Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry. Deepshikha Nagpal speaks candidly about her character and her thoughts on the show's concept.

"Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a reality that mirrors our society," she says. It is a brave move by the show's creators to present a concept that highlights an issue such as age difference between two love interests who want to be together despite their age difference. Today, we live in a society that is adapting Western cultures but retains a patriarchal mindset that must be changed. The show beautifully presents the concept of love that is not limited by age but is simply pure love, which makes the show unique in its own right."

Along with Iqbal Khan, Rachana Mistry, and Deepshikha Nagpal, Sneha Wagh will play an important role in the show. The show is on its way to victory to win viewers heart and entertain them with a refreshing story. Airing from 26th July at 8PM. 

Stay tuned and watch ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ every Monday- Saturday at 8PM only on Star Bharat.

