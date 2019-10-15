News

Naagin 3’s Surbhi Jyoti gears up for her film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few. She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show, Naagin. Now, she is gearing up for a new project.

According to a report in India Forums, the actress will soon make her debut in Hindi films. Surbhi will be seen along with popular Punjabi Music Artist Jassi Gill in Penn Productions upcoming film, Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. The film is a rom-com and apart from Surbhi and Jassi, veteran actress Nilu Kohli and Brijendra Kala will also be seen playing important parts in the film. 

Tags > Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti, Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys...

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys vacation in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days