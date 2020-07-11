Naagin 4 actress Karishma Tanna is happy to finally resume shooting! Shares details.

MUMBAI : Post a month of the government granting permission to resume shoots with prior approvals, things have somewhat started to open up. While daily soap studios start shooting first, slowly shoots for web projects and films are also starting to resume. Naagin 4's Karishma Tanna is the latest to share that she is resuming shoot for the first time post lockdown according to reports from pinkvilla. The happiness on her face is quite gushing for the fans.

Posting a reel of her car ride with her enjoying some 'me' time, Karishma wrote, "Goin for a shoot after 4 months Uff yeh lockdown." She can be seen wearing her protection mask and appears excited. The actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and if rumours are to be believed, the actress is even going to win the show. The grand finale for the show is not yet shot though.

Meanwhile, opening up about her struggles in the initial days, Karishma had told Pinkvilla, "When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, 'arey hero chota hai' and we cannot take you because you are tall. For the first time, I realised that in India, being tall is a problem. In fact, they should be looking up to the person who is tall and has a personality. I started lying about my height that it is 5'8, whereas it is 5'10."

Karishma Tanna had previously revealed that she was in talks for a web series prior to lockdown. Is this the same project she is shooting for?

