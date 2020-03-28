Naagin 4 actress Sayantani Ghosh reveals THIS one habit she wants to give up

MUMBAI: As the entire nation is under a 21-day lockdown, everyone is trying to kill time in their own ways. Our TV stars too are doing various activities to keep themselves busy. But apart from that, they never forget to stay connected to their fans.

Popular TV actress Sayantani Ghosh who was last seen in Naagin 4 took some time out of her busy day to go live with her fans on Instagram along with Tellychakkar.

Sayantani had a gala time connecting with her fans as she revealed lots of interesting stuff about her present routine, her professional life and many more things.

We all have some habits which we try to get rid of with time. Sayantani too is one of them who is trying to give up.

In a candid chat session, Sayantani revealed the same and shared that she has a habit of consuming diet sodas on a regular basis. The actress revealed how she is trying her best to give up this habit.

Also, the actress revealed that the number of sodas she has stocked might get over soon and she won't be stepping out to get them now.

Well, we love Sayantani for sharing this with her fans.

Sayantani appeared in two of the most popular shows Naagin 4 and Sanjivani 2 and won several praises for her performance.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.