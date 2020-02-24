Naagin 4: Brinda and Dev fall in Vishaka's trap

MUMBAI: Colors' show Naagin 4 has always been high on drama. Brinda is unstoppable and is targetting one after the other in the Parikh family. Dev too has seen Brinda's naagin avatar and is shocked to know about it.

Meanwhile, things aren't that easy for Brinda too as Vishaka is there to create more problems for her. Vishaka is here for the naagmani and wants it by hook or by crook.

On the other hand, Brinda is trying to save her mom Maanyata who is trapped.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Vishaka has made a masterplan to fool Brinda. She falsely talks to Brinda and she comes to know that her mom Manyata is trapped in the Lal Tekri. Brinda runs there to save her mom.

This is not it. Vishaka also disguises as Brinda and also manipulates Dev against Brinda. Dev will fall in her trap.

A lot of drama is set to happen in the upcoming episodes of Naagin 4.

How will Brinda save her mom from the evil intentions of Vishaka? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.