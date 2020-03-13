Naagin 4: Brinda and Shalaka have a dance face-off; Dev stuck between them

MUMBAI: Colors' show Naagin 4 has been doing wonders on the small screen ever since its beginning. The daily has managed to garner appreciation from the viewers with its thrilling and intriguing storyline.

The show witnessed several ups and downs till now with many stars entering and exiting. After Jasmine Bhasin's exit, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai made a smashing entry in the show leaving everyone stunned.

Rashami plays the role of Shalaka and made an entry in the Holi sequence in the show. There are reports about Rashami being Jasmin's replacement in the show.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Rashami will be seen getting closer to Dev and dancing with him. Brinda will see this and get jealous. Dev seems to be high on spirit and is not aware of whom he is dancing with.

We will see Brinda and Shalaka's dance face-off where both of them try their best to stay close to Dev.

Well, what will this lead to and how will Dev handle these two beauties? Let's wait and watch.