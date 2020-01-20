Naagin 4: Brinda to lose her powers if she will marry Dev

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 series has been doing wonders on the small screen. With the base of the story being the same, this revenge-drama is becoming more and more exciting keeping the viewers hooked to the screen. The show will witness lots of surprising moments as Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Brinda (Nia Sharma) are all set to get married.

While audiences are super excited about the same, many glimpses from their wedding sequence has been circulating on social media. While Dev is looking dapper in an off-white sherwani, Brinda is looking stunning as ever in a bright-red lehenga choli.

Dev who always loved Brinda is pretty happy getting married to Brinda. However, things will probably won't be the same for Brinda. We all know she is the Icchadhari Naagin and has to take revenge from the Parikh family. In a video doing the rounds of social media, Brinda is in confusion if she should take revenge from the Parikh family or not. She also has a soft corner for Dev.

Also, if Brinda married Dev she will lose all her powers for the next 25 years and become a common girl. Her powers will fade away with time.

It will be interesting to see will Brinda abandon Dev in the wedding mandap or will marry him.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.