Naagin 4: Dev sees Brinda in her Naagin avatar

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Feb 2020 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 is getting interesting with every passing day. The show has constantly witnessed lots of twists and turns leaving the viewers intrigued. 

Brinda is all set to take the revenge from the Parikh family and Dev whom she thinks has cheated her and also killed Nayantara. 

Brinda's first target was Madhav and now, after she is in no mood to spare anyone and continue with her revenge by killing one after the other. 

In the latest video doing the rounds of the social media, we can see Brinda has got into her naagin avatar and attacked the young boys of Parikh family. While they all scream for help. A few seconds later, Dev comes there and sees Brinda in her Naagin avatar. 

Take a look at the video:

Dev shouts Brinda's name but she is very furious and is in no mood to spare them. 

Will Brinda forgive them and listen to Dev? What will Dev do after knowing Brinda's real identity? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.


