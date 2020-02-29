Naagin 4: Nia Sharma AKA Brinda gets in action mode in THIS BTS video

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 4 is getting interesting with every passing day. The show has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

While Brinda is using all her powers to create problems for her enemies and Dev, Naagin Vishaka too is there to give troubles to her.

And now, a BTS video is doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Nia Sharma in her action avatar. She is seen hitting a man with a rod. Well, it seems whoever comes in Brinda's way, she doesn't spare them.

Take a look at the video:

Nia was looking breathtakingly beautiful in her Naagin costume and we are really looking forward to this sequence. Fans will be really delighted to see this beautiful Naagin all decked up in her real avatar.

A lot of twists and turns are set to take place in the show in the upcoming episodes. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.