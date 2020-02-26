Naagin 4: Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria express their gratitude

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4 has become one of the most loved shows on TV. With its intriguing twists and an ensemble cast, the show has managed to keep the audience glued to their screens. Starring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria, and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles, the interesting plot-line is grabbing eyeballs. While many were apprehensive of the new cast when the show kick-started, but the fresh faces justified their characters and made a special place in everyone's hearts.

New on-screen pair Brinda and Dev are winning hearts with their cute nok-jhok. Their bond and chemistry has mesmerized many, and fans fondly call them as 'BrinDev.' Appreciation and love by the fans are what an actor always craves for. Nia and Vijay are receiving it in abundance. To express their gratitude towards fans and thank them for making #BrinDev such a huge success, the duo recently held a small celebration, pictures of which they share on their Instagram handle. From cutting cakes to posing for happy-happy pictures, beloved BrinDev made fans go gaga for their love.

Credits: Pinkvilla