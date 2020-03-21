News

Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's fans love her performance; trend 'Loving Rashami as Shalakha'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4. 

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma as Brinda Parikh, Anita Hassanandani as Vishakha and Vijyendra Kumeria as Dev. Rashami Desai recently entered the show as Shalakha. The actress has stepped into the shoes of Jasmin Bhasin. As all the Rashami Desai fans are eagerly waiting for her episode to air, fans have started trending Loving Rashami as Shalakha on Twitter.  

Take a look below.

     
Tags Colors Naagin 4 Rashami Desai Shalakha Uttaran Tapasya Dil Se Dil Tak Nia Sharma Brinda Parikh Anita Hassanandani Vishakha Vijyendra Kumeria Dev Jasmin Bhasin Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here