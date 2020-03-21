Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's fans love her performance; trend 'Loving Rashami as Shalakha'

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma as Brinda Parikh, Anita Hassanandani as Vishakha and Vijyendra Kumeria as Dev. Rashami Desai recently entered the show as Shalakha. The actress has stepped into the shoes of Jasmin Bhasin. As all the Rashami Desai fans are eagerly waiting for her episode to air, fans have started trending Loving Rashami as Shalakha on Twitter.

Take a look below.

The best thing Ekta Kapoor Mam did was choose Rashami as Shalakha and we are loving it!

Loving Rashami As Shalakha pic.twitter.com/oVNaBfiOlN — Dream Girl (@dreamgirl10055) March 21, 2020

Uffff...The pain in her eyes...

Can surely tell you that how much she have been gone through...#RashamiDesai's Acting skills are par excellence...

You go girl....Hats off...@TheRashamiDesai#Naagin4 #Shalakha

Loving Rashami As Shalakha pic.twitter.com/vxXKkf6u25 — Muskan khan (@muskan1511) March 21, 2020

What A Acting By @TheRashamiDesai



Loving Rashami As Shalakha pic.twitter.com/szwNTgFPUD —(@RashmiDesaiFC1) March 21, 2020

Dev’s family getting invited for DevSha’s honeymoon is reminding of Hum Sath Sath Hain lol..



Rampur chalein??



Oops, sorry..



Laal Tekri Mandir chalein??



Loving Rashami As Shalakha — Surfer (@surfer1847) March 21, 2020