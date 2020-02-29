News

Naagin 4’s Anita Hassanandani shows us how to team up a sexy red saree with a trendy blouse

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Feb 2020 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Naagin 3. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, who is also known for participating in Nach Baliye 9 along with hubby Rohit Reddy, is a style diva.

 The actress, who tried her hands in Bollywood and South movies too, enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Anita is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Today, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen donning a sexy red saree which she teamed up with a trendy blouse. She kept her hair open and opted for the apt makeup. She is killing it in the picture. Anita never fails to set major style goals.

Check out Anita’s stunning picture right here:

Don’t you think Anita sets style goals? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

 

Tags Naagin 4 Brinda Nayantara Nia Sharma Jasmin Bhasin Parikh family Manyata Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here