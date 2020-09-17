Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandana gives a glimpse of a POOL SCENE between Bani and Veer

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Colors’ Naagin 5 has been entertaining the fans since it started airing.

People applauded the show which was flagged by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. Also, the performances of new leads Surbhi Chandana, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are being appreciated.

In the previous episodes, Veer trapped Bani in a situation which led to her killing Veer’s lookalike. Now, Veer will forcefully marry Bani.

Well, actress Surbhi Chandana took to social media and teased her fans with a snap of an upcoming pool scene between Bani and Veer.

The duo will be drenched in a pool and we’re sure there will be more magical moments between Vani as their crackling chemistry is receiving a lot of accolades.

Have a look at Surbhi’s post:

Looks like quite an intriguing episode waits for the viewers of the show.

