'Naagin 6' actress Sneha Raikar never thought of joining entertainment industry

Actress Sneha Raikar, who was seen in TV shows such as 'Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani' and 'Naagin 6', shared that she never thought of becoming an actor and being part of the entertainment industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 07:15
Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Raikar, who was seen in TV shows such as 'Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani' and 'Naagin 6', shared that she never thought of becoming an actor and being part of the entertainment industry.

Talking about it, Sneha said: "I never really thought of becoming an actor but I enjoyed performing on stage. My first realisation that I wanted to become an actor was when I was offered to play a small role in a film. I was really happy to play my part and was appreciated for that."

"Post that incident, I started working hard to make a place for myself in the industry. My journey started with doing amateur theatre and then experimental theatre. Actually, I have been artistically inclined since childhood but never thought that I would become an actress one day," she added.

Sneha said she never had dreams of becoming a star and being part of the glamour industry. However, she is satisfied with her journey in the entertainment industry. She has done both Hindi as well as Marathi TV shows. She also acted in Marathi films including 'Dhudgus', 'Luckdown', 'June', 'What's up Lagna', 'Irada Pakka', 'Guru' and many more.

She added: "I am very glad that I have carved my place in showbiz and have creative satisfaction with the way my career has shaped. My hard work fetched more work opportunities for me back to back. I am thankful and grateful to everyone who showered love and appreciation on me."

SOURCE: IANS

Sneha Raikar Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani Naagin 6 Dhudgus Luckdown June What's up Lagna Irada Pakka Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Teji asks Katha to arrange a blind date for Viaan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
'Rust' cinematographer's widower seen kissing new woman 18 months after her death
MUMBAI: 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has seemingly moved on, less than two years...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Kapoor family feels guilty about Raghav's past; Prachi apologises to Raghav
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
'Naagin 6' actress Sneha Raikar never thought of joining entertainment industry
MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Raikar, who was seen in TV shows such as 'Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani' and 'Naagin 6', shared...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Rakul Preet Singh cherishes 1 year of Runway 34! Shared starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rust
'Rust' cinematographer's widower seen kissing new woman 18 months after her death
Vivian D'Sena
WOW! From Vivian D'Sena to Anjum Fakih, these actors went public about their relationship
Remo Dsouza to grace
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode
India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves
Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!
enter Dangal
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
AISHWARYA / NEIL
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”