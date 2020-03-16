Naagin 6: Shocking! Shakti harasses Kiara, will he take revenge on her?

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

As earlier reported, after Rishabh passes away we will witness more deaths in the show. We heard that Rehaan and Ritesh will face a big hurdle and they will soon pass away. There might be more deaths ahead in the show. Reportedly, Mehek’s death would also take place. Also, on the other hand, there would be a rise of Shakti as well.

In the upcoming episode, we might see Shakti taking an act of revenge on Kiara aka Pratha while she is resting in her room. She might create a panic kind of situation for her or try to harass her physically.

