Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal makes a revelation in an instagram post, says "music has been the calm in storm...."

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal has proved his acting mettle through his debut show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and later on went on to participate in the biggest reality show of Indian television Bigg Boss 15. The actor who was well perceived by the audiences there as well came out with a lot of dignity and love of his fans.

In a recent instagram post, Simba made a revelation that how music kept him sane throughout the lockdown. The actor who seldomly posts on instagram wrote "That's how I'd spent most of my lockdown. In these tough times we all went through, music has been the calm in storm, and a bonfire in freezing cold. Ps - I don't play that well, but I play with my heart"

Currently, The star entertainer has therefore been the talk of the town for not just his looks, but his entry in Naagin 6. The actor who is apparently the male lead of the Ekta Kapoor's ambitious project will set the screens on fire with his mere presence in it. We are very excited to see what the entertainer will be playing in the show.