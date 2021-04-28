Naagin fame Sharad Malhotra showcases yet another HIDDEN TALENT; watch video!

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 5. The actor played the role of Veer.

Sharad Malhotra won several accolades for his stellar performance on the popular show. Naagin 5 is one such show that has given a rise to many actors' careers Sharad being one of them.

Sharad's professional life too has been on a roll ever since he starred in Naagin 5. The actor's fan following has been rapidly increasing. He recently clocked 1 million followers on Instagram which was another milestone achieved by him.

Apart from that, Sharad also recently did a music video with his Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna which went on to become a chartbuster hit.

Well, Sharad's personal life too has been going great as he is now happily married to Ripci Bhatia and enjoying his marital bliss ever since then.

While Sharad Malhotra has always left us awestruck with his performances in all his shows, he has many other talents which makes him a multi-talented artist.

The actor shared a video where Sharad is seen sketching Lord Hanuman's portrait on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Take a look:

Not just Sharad Malhotra's friends and co-stars but fans too were left awestruck with Sharad's beautiful talent.

What's your take on Sharad Malhotra's sketching skills? Tell us in the comments.

Sharad has previously been a part of shows like Muskaan, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap among others.

