Naaz aka Sonakshi Batra spent some quality time with not one but two special people! Find out who?

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz and now after Nehmat’s marriage to Advait, the dynamics have shifted. The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

Sonakshi Batra plays the role of Naaz on the show. Sonakshi began her movie career with the comedy-romance movie 14 Phere as Sneha Karwaskara in 2021. She made her debut with the television series Nima Denzongpa as Manya Mane aired on Colors TV in 2021.

Sonakshi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind-the-scenes moments and sneak peeks from her life. Fans are always curious to know more about their favorite actors. Sonakshi recently took to Instagram to post a sweet picture with the special people from her life. And these special people are her parents. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Previously, Jasmine's plan to get Naaz and Advait married failed drastically.

So she decides to call Harleen to India.

Jasmine intentionally makes arrangements for Harleen at the Royal Hotel, where Shamsher had announced the New Year party. Now she starts planning to set up Advait with Harleen, but the big twist in the story is that the latter actually falls in love with Ekam.

In the upcoming episodes, you will see Harleen, who looks just like Jasmine.

But what sets them apart is that Harleen has blue eyes.

In the episodes to come, Ekam, Nehmat, and Advait's lives take a drastic turn with Harleen's entry.

Harleen will become obsessed with Ekam.

Will Jasmine be able to get Harleen married to Advait?

