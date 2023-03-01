Naaz aka Sonakshi Batra spent some quality time with not one but two special people! Find out who?

Sonakshi Batra plays the role of Naaz on the show. Sonakshi began her movie career with the comedy-romance movie 14 Phere as Sneha Karwaskara in 2021. 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:56
Naaz aka Sonakshi Batra spent some quality time with not one but two special people! Find out who?

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz and now after Nehmat’s marriage to Advait, the dynamics have shifted. The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.
ALSO READ: Check out the fun banter of Udaariyaan’s ‘EKLEEN’ aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya

Sonakshi Batra plays the role of Naaz on the show. Sonakshi began her movie career with the comedy-romance movie 14 Phere as Sneha Karwaskara in 2021. She made her debut with the television series Nima Denzongpa as Manya Mane aired on Colors TV in 2021.

Sonakshi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind-the-scenes moments and sneak peeks from her life. Fans are always curious to know more about their favorite actors. Sonakshi recently took to Instagram to post a sweet picture with the special people from her life. And these special people are her parents. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Previously, Jasmine's plan to get Naaz and Advait married failed drastically.

So she decides to call Harleen to India.

Jasmine intentionally makes arrangements for Harleen at the Royal Hotel, where Shamsher had announced the New Year party. Now she starts planning to set up Advait with Harleen, but the big twist in the story is that the latter actually falls in love with Ekam.

In the upcoming episodes, you will see Harleen, who looks just like Jasmine.

But what sets them apart is that Harleen has blue eyes.

In the episodes to come, Ekam, Nehmat, and Advait's lives take a drastic turn with Harleen's entry.

Harleen will become obsessed with Ekam.

Will Jasmine be able to get Harleen married to Advait?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Jasmine calls Harleen to India to marry Advait, shocking twist to come ahead

 

 

Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Naaz Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta PriyankaChaherChoudary Isha Malviya Hitesh Bharadwaj colors  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra, gets emotional as she bids goodbye to this person
MUMBAI :  Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique...
Here are some tips and tricks to use powder foundation like a pro 
MUMBAI : There are many different kinds of makeup products available in the market, and among them is powder foundation...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan and his mother have a heart to heart, he assures Savita that he understands his priorities
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is happy with Arjun’s surprise, they both dance together
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Niharika joins the honeymoon, claims Arjun loves Rajjo deeply
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Recent Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for the film

Latest Video

Related Stories
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra, gets emotional as she bids goodbye to this person
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra, gets emotional as she bids goodbye to this person
Why is Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel teasing his ‘Bhabhs’ Nehmat? Read to find out
Why is Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel teasing his ‘Bhabhs’ Nehmat? Read to find out
We just discovered Twinkle Arora aka Udaariyaan’s Nehmat’s secret talent, check out
We just discovered Twinkle Arora aka Udaariyaan’s Nehmat’s secret talent, check out
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction say " If she is removed
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction; say “If she is removed the rest of the contestants will fall down automatically”
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week of my entry and I was clueless about Sajid Khan teasing me with Sumbul” - Vikkas Manaktala