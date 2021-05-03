Nabiya Ansari to enter Colors’ Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ show Barrister Babu.

The current track of the show revolves around Anirudh breaking his marriage with Bondita and asking her to pursue studies in a hostel. (Read here: Barrister Babu: Anirudh-Bondita OFFICIALY part ways)

In the upcoming episodes, Bondita’s extended family will be revealed. Bondita will stay with her Thaku Maa. The role will be played by Sadiya Siddiqui. Apart from Sadiya, other actors will also join the show. As per reports, Khushboo Kamal and Geet Jain will also be a part of the show.

Now, the latest update is that child actress Nabiya Ansari has also bagged the show. Nabiya will be seen as a younger member of the family.

Nabiya was last seen in Sony TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

We couldn’t connect with Nabiya for a comment.

Due to the sudden surge in the Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra, lockdown has been levelled and shooting in Maharashtra has been prohibited and hence the cast of Barrister Babu is shooting in Rajkot.

Barrister Babu is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It has a stellar star cast including Aurra Bhattnagar Badoni, Pravisht Mishra, Rishi Khurana, Pallavi Mukherjee among others.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Barrister Babu: Anirudh's new challenge to support Bondita without an official relationship )